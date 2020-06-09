Mica Town Brewing proudly proclaims itself to be McDowell County’s first craft brewery. Now this popular downtown destination is the Marion Business Association’s Small Business of the Year for 2020.
During the 36th annual membership meeting of the Marion Business Association, President Boyd Phillips announced Tuesday morning the latest recipient of this prestigious award. Some of the previous honorees include Refinery 13, West Court Food Center, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, The McDowell News, Marion Pharmacy, Blue Ridge Chiropractic and Spencer’s Hardware.
In his presentation, Phillips said Mica Town owners Jason Snyder and Emily Causey moved to Marion a few years ago to be centrally located between Mitchell and Buncombe counties. Snyder was working for the mica industry in Mitchell and Causey worked at Montreat Conference Center in Buncombe.
“It was to be a short term move,” said Phillips.
In the summer of 2016, Snyder read in The McDowell News that the city of Marion was very interested in having a local brewery locate in the downtown area. As a home brewer, he was attracted to the idea of opening a craft beer business here. Snyder and Causey reached out to City Manager Bob Boyette for more information. Boyette, other city staff and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce encouraged the young couple to explore the possibility of starting a brewery.
At the suggestion of city officials and Chamber Director Steve Bush, Snyder and Causey contacted the MBA to learn more about the Growing Entrepreneurs Marion (GEM) program and enrolled in the January 2017 GEM program class, graduating a few months later. They began looking for a building and, with the help of local real estate broker, Rhonda Silver, they purchased a building on Brown Drive, just off Main Street.
“And the real work began,” said Phillips. “They began up-fitting the building to become a brewery. After many months of blood, sweat and tears working on renovating their building and with community support, especially from the GEM community, Mica Town Brewing opened on New Year’s Eve in 2017, becoming the first brewery in the history of Marion and McDowell County.”
Since that opening, Mica Town has become a very popular downtown destination.
“Mica Town Brewery offers a wonderful variety of beer that has a loyal following in Marion, McDowell County and in a growing number of locations in the region,” said Phillips. “But Mica Town is more than great beer. It is a social gathering place. Mica Town hosts regular events and organizes and promotes downtown activities with other businesses. Jason and Emily are ambassadors for Marion when they participate in events in other communities and sell their beer throughout the region. They have recruited other businesses to Marion and have become an essential part of downtown Marion and the entire Marion/McDowell community. Most importantly, Jason and Emily are great people and hard workers who are loved and appreciated in our community.”
Mica Town is also a veteran-owned business since Snyder served our country in the Air Force during the Iraq War. Causey, his wife, organizes the very popular pub crawl events in Marion and their brewery has hosted blood drives, book club meetings, gingerbread house events for children and fund-raisers for many worthy causes. On warm sunny days, patrons often come to Mica Town to enjoy Snyder’s craft beer in the outdoor seating area along Brown Drive.
Jason Snyder and Emily Causey have truly become Main Street Heroes in Marion.
“Marion Business Association is so glad Jason and Emily came to Marion for a short term move and put down long term roots,” said Phillips. “The MBA is proud to award the 2020 Marion Business of the Year to Mica Town Brewing.”
Upon receiving the award, Causey said she and her husband feel at home here in Marion and can’t imagine opening a brewery or any other business someplace else.
“We moved here four years ago,” she said. “Marion felt like home pretty much immediately. I would not want to open a business in any other town.”
In addition, Phillips and MBA Director Freddie Killough gave a review of the past year. Phillips said the Marion business community started off the year in July 2019 “like a freight train’ but by mid-March of this year it came to a screeching halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
From July 2019 to June of this year, 25 new businesses opened in Marion and 14 ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held. Two businesses expanded. Sixteen businesses closed their doors and six either relocated or found a new owner.
During the past year, the Ingle’s grocery store in Marion underwent a major expansion and renovation. The Ingle’s company constructed a 70,000-square-foot store with a pharmacy and a Starbucks. A gas station was added to the outside. Killough said an announcement should be made soon regarding a business in the empty space on the east side of Ingles.
The Larry D. Miller Business Complex and Municipal Events Center continues to grow. Several businesses are in process for the property including restaurants, retail businesses, an indoor playground and a skating rink. The Wing Factory is set to open inside there.
Taylor Bros. Brewing will open in the old Laughridge Furniture building on West Henderson Street. Some upstairs apartments are being built in the downtown. The Zips Car Wash will soon open on West Henderson Street. The new Dollar General building is nearing completion on North Main Street. Holly’s Deli is relocating to the old Fatz building.
So Marion’s business community is going well but it is still being affected by the COVID-19 situation. As a result of the governor’s executive orders, most downtown Marion businesses closed temporarily. Some service and small retail shops remained open.
“We still have a strong economy but it won’t be a freight train,” said Killough.
During the annual meeting, the MBA recognized outgoing board members Chris Allison, Tracy Cotton, Mike Rabb, Rachel Withrow and Tiffany Coates.
Phillips introduced the MBA’s 2020-2021 board members and officers. The incoming board members are Daniel Rodriguez, Charles Myers, David Patneaude and Lauren Mathews.
Officials with the city of Marion and the MBA also recognized Killough for her 30 years as the executive director. Causey, the incoming vice president, presented Killough with a special artwork created by Heidi Barrier with The Makery and the MBA members were asked to sign it. Mayor Steve Little and City Manager Bob Boyette gave her a gift basket and a metal artwork of a train from Turtle Laboratories.
“Thank you for all you have done,” said Little to Killough. “You are our diamond and our inspiration.”
The 2020 membership meeting of the MBA was held under much different circumstances because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s mass gathering guidelines. It took place outdoors Tuesday morning in the courtyard of the Marion Depot rather than inside. The number of people attending was limited to 25.
