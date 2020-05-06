Thursday, the 145th Airlift Wing North Carolina Air National Guard will conduct a one aircraft C-17 flyover of various North Carolina cities, hospitals and foodbanks as part of Operation: American Resolve.
Sometime between 10:50 and 11:02 a.m., this large military aircraft will fly over McDowell County.
“The flyover is to demonstrate the Department of the Air Force’s continued readiness during the national COVID-19 response, while saluting the American heroes at the forefront in our fight against COVID-19,” reads a news release.
These flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers and are being conducted as part of regularly scheduled training, according to the news release.
The C-17 is scheduled to depart from Charlotte Douglass International Airport at 10 a.m. and travel towards Asheville. It will fly over the Asheville area at around 10:50 a.m. and then proceed eastward towards McDowell County. It is scheduled to fly over Old Fort and Marion sometime before 11 a.m. The C-17 is scheduled to fly over Morganton shortly after 11 a.m. and continue on towards Hickory, Statesville, Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Chapel Hill, Durham and Butner. It is scheduled to fly over Raleigh at noon. It will fly over Goldsboro, Wilson, Greenville, Jacksonville, Wilmington and then back towards Charlotte, according to the schedule.
A spokesman for the Guard said times are subject to change, and asked people to remember proper social distancing and protective measures.
Flew over just before the First Baptist Church rang for 11:00.
