McDowell County sheriff’s deputies are looking for a missing Marion man.
Brian Wesley Berry, 50, was last seen at his residence on Dwight Berry Road at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 21.
He is described as a white male who stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information concerning Berry’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or the McDowell County 911 Communications Center at 652-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.