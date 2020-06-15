McDowell County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in their search for suspects that stole painting equipment from a broken-down vehicle on Interstate 40.
It was reported on Friday, June 5 that a paint crew driving home to Lenoir had a flat tire at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 4. When someone returned the following Friday morning, they found that more than $2,500 worth of paint tools and hand tools had been taken from the vehicle.
The theft occurred sometime between 8:30 p.m. on June 4 and 9:45 a.m. on June 5.
Anyone with information concerning the crime or suspect is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
