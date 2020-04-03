Mission Hospital McDowell hosted a virtual community meeting on Thursday about coronavirus with the public able to join in by phone.
The tele-forum was hosted by Mission McDowell CEO Carol Wolfenbarger and Chief Medical Officer for Mission Hospital William R. Hathaway, MD.
Wolfenbarger stated the hospital had been prepping since January for the presence of COVID-19 in the community. In March, Mission McDowell collaborated with the McDowell County Emergency Management and focused their attention on the ability to increase bed capacity at the hospital with the help of sister hospitals.
This past week Mission McDowell set up triage tents outside of the hospital to allow their workers to practice training exercises and drills and to create more room for triaging patients outside the emergency department, if the need arises. Also this past week, tele-medicine is in full effect at Mission McDowell and their clinics, allowing the public to take advantage of virtual care and virtual health screenings.
In way of restrictions currently, Mission McDowell has set a level three visitor restriction, which means no visitors, except for one person for a pediatric patient and one visitor for labor and delivery. There are possible exceptions for end-of- life patients as well.
Hathaway said there are currently less than 50 cases in WNC .
He said anyone feeling sick with mild symptoms should first call their primary care doctor. If you don’t have a primary care doctor Mission McDowell’s My Care Now has a virtual clinic available to the public. If the symptoms are mild, stay home and isolate for several days.
“We are actively trying to keep people at home and out of the hospital,” Hathaway said. “We are trying to flatten the curve and decrease the amount of people coming into the hospital.”
People wanting to know more about COVID-19 can call the McDowell Emergency Management hotline, open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. For general information, call 559-9683. For a medical screening, call 527-6687.
Wolfenbarger said she was impressed by the community’s response to the health crisis.
“Working along with the folks of McDowell has been amazing,” she said.
