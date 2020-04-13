Emergency personnel transported a person to Mission Hospital in Asheville who was injured in a motorcycle wreck last week in McDowell County.
The wreck happened Thursday at 8:29 p.m. in the area of Chapel Hill Loop and N.C. 226 South. McDowell County 911 Communications received a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Units on the scene located and evaluated two patients. One patient was transported to Mission Hospital in Asheville in critical condition. The second patient refused transport, according to a news release.
McDowell EMS. McDowell Rescue, the Marion Fire Department, the Marion Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to this wreck. N.C. SHP is the main investigating agency.
The McDowell News attempted to contact a trooper with the Highway Patrol about this wreck. Further information regarding this wreck was not available as of Monday.
