Starting Saturday, the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort will host an exhibit marking the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote and highlighting noteworthy women of western North Carolina.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote. This August will mark the 100th anniversary of that event.
To celebrate the milestone, Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center will open a new, in-house exhibit titled “Mighty Mountain Women” on Saturday. Part of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ “She Changed the World” initiative in 2020, the exhibit will run through December at the museum, 24 Water St. in Old Fort. Admission is free.
While not always acknowledged, women in North Carolina have been shaping our state and its history for generations. Whether through politics, the arts, science or protecting regional history, women have played a role in the story of our state—and continue to do so, according to a news release.
“Mighty Mountain Women” shines a spotlight on both well-known and lesser-known women in western North Carolina’s mountains from the 18th through the mid-20th centuries whose lives and actions have helped make history. In this exhibit, you’ll learn about:
» Gertrude Dills McKee of Jackson County who became the first woman elected to serve in the North Carolina Senate.
» Beulah Henry, nicknamed “Lady Edison,” who created 110 inventions during her lifetime.
» Jackie “Moms” Mabley, a pioneering comedian who used her platform to advocate for civil rights.
» Frances Louisa Goodrich, who helped save the traditional Appalachian crafts in the mountain region and aided in the establishment of the Southern Highland Craft Guild.
The stories of these women, and others like them, will be featured in “Mighty Mountain Women.” Whether their influence was felt only locally or across the nation, they all played a role in creating North Carolina’s history. Artifacts relating to some of these women, as well as women’s organizations in western North Carolina, will be part of the exhibit, according to the news release.
A regional branch of the North Carolina Museum of History in Raleigh, the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums.
Nestled at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains along the banks of historic Mill Creek in downtown Old Fort, the museum uses artifacts, exhibitions, educational programs, living history demonstrations, and special events to teach people about the rich history and cultural heritage of the state’s mountain region, from its original inhabitants through early settlement and into the 20th century.
As part of its education outreach mission, MGM also assists non-profit museums and historic sites in 38 western NC counties with exhibit development & fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions, and consultations.
Mountain Gateway Museum is open year-round from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from 2-5 p.m. Sunday. For more information about “Mighty Mountain Women,” contact the museum at 828-668-9259 or brittany.bennett@ncdcr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.