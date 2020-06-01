With the state’s easing of stay-at-home restrictions, Mountain Gateway Museum will open its 2020 MGM Farmers Market on Thursday, June 4, on the museum’s tree-shaded grounds at 24 Water St. in Old Fort.
However, the museum itself will remain closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both vendors and visitors to the market will be asked to abide by state health-safety guidelines and observe the “3 W’s”: Wear face coverings, Wash or sanitize your hands often, and Wait six feet apart in line. The museum will provide hand sanitizer. Face masks won’t be required but will be strongly recommended, according to a news release.
The MGM Farmers Market will be held every Thursday — rain or shine — from 3 to 7 p.m. through Oct. 1. Fresh, locally grown farm produce, meats, flowers, plants, honey and other products will be available. Vendor set-up will begin at 2 p.m., and final departure time will be 8 p.m.
All spaces are free for local farmers. Vendors can choose to sell from the tailgate of a vehicle, under a 12x12 tent (provided by the vendor), or on the porch of one of the museum’s two late-1800s log cabins. Spaces will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, but last year’s founding members of the market will retain their same spaces. Because of COVID-19, vendors will be asked to spread out on the museum’s grounds to better allow social distancing. Vendors also will need to provide their own tables and chairs and make their own sales transactions, according to the news release.
Farmers must register with the museum, in advance, to participate in the market. Registration forms are available on the museum’s Website at www.mgmnc.org and at the museum on market days.
All vendors will be required to sign a simple contract to ensure maximum attendance, as well as adhere to all rules and regulations, including those set by the McDowell County Health Department, the NC Department of Agriculture, and the NC Department of Health and Human Services.
Because Mountain Gateway Museum is currently closed, no public restrooms will be available until after the museum is allowed to reopen. And while there are wooden picnic tables on the museum’s grounds, they will be overturned for now to discourage people from using them, as staff cannot properly sanitize them after each use.
However, visitors are invited to fish for free in the Heritage Trout Waters-designated creek that flows through the museum’s property. A food truck will be available on most market days, and live music also may be provided later in the season, as more health-safety restrictions are lifted, according to the news release.
For more information about the 2020 MGM Farmers’ Market or to receive an application for a space, contact RoAnn Bishop at 828-668-9259 or email roann.bishop@ncdcr.gov.
