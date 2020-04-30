ASHEVILLE — A McDowell County man will spend more than 12 years in prison following a federal drug conviction that resulted from a traffic stop by a Marion police officer.
U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger sentenced Mitchell Gilliland, 30, of Nebo on Thursday to 148 months in prison, announced R. Andrew Murray, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina. Judge Reidinger also ordered Gilliland to serve five years under court supervision.
Joining U.S. Attorney Murray in making announcement are Ronnie Martinez, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in North Carolina; Sheriff Ricky Buchanan of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office; and Police Chief Allen Lawrence of the Marion Police Department.
According to filed court documents and Thursday sentencing hearing, on the evening of May 9, 2019, an officer with the Marion Police Department conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle Gilliland was operating for driving over the speed limit and other traffic violations.
A previous McDowell News story identified the officer as
Over the course of the traffic stop, law enforcement conducted a search of Gilliland’s vehicle, and recovered a half pound of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, and more than $34,000 in drug proceeds.
Gilliland has multiple prior felony convictions and he is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
On Oct. 22, 2019, Gilliland pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. He is currently in fedaral custody. All federal sentences are served without the possibility of parole.
The investigation was handled by the HSI, the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kent of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville, prosecuted the case.
