McDowell Cares and the Foothills Food Hub are in need of volunteers for food distribution, food packing and to help sew masks.
If you are symptomatic, or if you have been around anyone who has Covid-19 symptoms, please note that you may not volunteer. This helps you to take care of yourself and also of others.
Volunteers for the Foothills Food Hub are needed for this Monday and Tuesday. Hours vary in evening and morning. Please email Emily Roberts at mcdowelllfac@gmail.com if you can help.
If you can sew, please visit www.mcdowellcares.com and click the “I Can Help” button, or call 828-724-9599 during normal business hours to speak with someone. The need for masks and elastic is significant.
The Foothills Food Hub, Centro Unido Latino Americano, and McDowell Local Food Advisory Council are working daily to update a list of food and other resources specific to our current public health crisis in McDowell County. Access to the information can be found by clicking on the link. bit.ly/English_SpanishLiveFoodResourceList. The document is available in Spanish and English.
Food Distribution Highlights:
• Grace Community Church pantry gave out 88 boxes, delivered 43 boxes to people with specific needs, and delivered 314 boxes to kids’ families who normally get food through the backpack project.
• McDowell County Schools served 4,212 meals on Friday, April 3. This brings the total to 21,521 for the week and 46,170 total for the past three weeks.
