New Old Fort business group has online survey over Sunday beer sales

Last month, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen delayed taking a vote to stop a new craft brewery from selling beer on Sundays. The town officials agreed to hold off for 30 days so they could hear what the people have to say about the matter first.
Since then, a new group of Old Fort business owners have started an online survey to determine how people feel about not only the sale of beer on Sundays but progress in the town in general.
The new group is named Old Fort Forward. You can take their survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/OldFortForward.
“(Old Fort Forward) was formed for the purpose of looking forward and promoting the growth of future, new and existing businesses,” reads the Web site. “Our mission is to encourage and foster economic and real estate development in the community known as Old Fort, North Carolina.”
The group also has a Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Old-Fort-Forward-104706441229707/.
There is also a Web site: https://www.oldfortforward.org/?fbclid=IwAR2iqwqWtCxLy_4YOIDT7d952Lj8nX7siFEglUhA5IiLaEpdjME4-nfXNWQ
David Billstrom is one of the members of Old Fort Forward or OFF, “It is a new non-profit organization of people who care about the future of Old Fort, and own businesses in and around Old Fort,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News
Billstrom is also the chief executive officer of Kitsbow. Last year, Kitsbow, a leading manufacturer of cycling apparel and accessories, moved its operations from the San Francisco bay area to Old Fort and created new jobs in a section of the Parker Hosiery building.
Billstrom said he and other Old Fort business owners started OFF after they attended the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, April 20. The Facebook page for OFF has a link to the YouTube video of the meeting.
At that April 20 meeting, town aldermen heard from Greig and Brandi Hillman, co-owners of Hillman Beer. A change in state law last year allows businesses that brew their own beer to also sell it, even in “dry” communities like Old Fort. Hillman decided to expand their Asheville-based business and bring it to Old Fort – along with jobs and tourist dollars.
The aldermen also heard from Chris and Jessica Whaley, who likewise plan to open a craft brewery in Old Fort. McDowell Chamber of Commerce Director Steve Bush urged the town officials to consider the investment that these new businesses are bringing to Old Fort.
“It’s been proven in McDowell County or in Marion, it’s been proven in other rural cities,” said Bush at the April 20 meeting. “When you bring in these micro pub breweries, they are community related. They are not honky-tonks and bars that most of us at our age have grew up with and I think this is an opportunity to show case that you believe in the investments that the people are putting in this community.”
But at the April 20 meeting, Old Fort officials seemed willing to pass a town ordinance that would prohibit the sale of beer on Sundays.
Mayor Rick Hensley told the board, “Now before us we have a crossroads, the path you take will be the path you live with for the rest of your life. Now that being said, it is up to you.”
He reminded the aldermen that one day they would be held accountable for their actions.
Jerome Effler, the newest alderman, said the town board should consider how their actions can impact the economy of Old Fort.
“My biggest concern is the message that we are sending to business owners to invest,” said Effler.
The aldermen agreed to delay taking action on such an ordinance for 30 days to give people more opportunity to comment.
Their next meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall.
“It seemed a majority of the current Aldermen have already made up their mind to restrict sales on Sunday,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News. “Their discussion seemed to ignore the profound impact on businesses like ours this will have, essentially cutting weekend revenue in half. People mostly visit Old Fort and Pisgah National Forest on weekends, and this means they'll go to Black Mountain or Marion for food and drink after their hike or bike ride. We felt it was important for the businesses, especially those businesses where the managers and owners have been part of the larger McDowell County community for years to have a voice about the future of Old Fort. So we formed Old Fort Forward.”
The online survey from OFF asks folks their opinions about the new businesses planning to open in the town and whether or not they would support them. The survey asks people how they feel about the Board of Aldermen and whether they should pass an ordinance restricting the sale of beer on Sundays.
Billstrom said to The McDowell News there are three things that led his company to choose Old Fort over the 10 other locations, He added without Economic Development Director Chuck Abernathy Old Fort wouldn't have been on the list in the first place.
“Those three reasons are: workforce is awesome and available (and that has proven out), the trails and roads and (Pisgah National Forest) for our employees and customers when they come to visit the Ride House, and the brewery,” he said to The McDowell News. “This was the only location considered that was dry, but with the assurances of the state law change...and the aldermen, we chose Old Fort. And it has been awesome, better than we expected. Until now.”
Billstrom said to The McDowell News that he has stated those three factors, including the brewery, in three public forums: the news conference in August 2019; the ribbon-cutting ceremony in December 2019 and the Board of Aldermen meeting on April 20. He’s made similar statements on social media.
He said he’s not taking the resistance by some of the town officials personally.
“This is just business to us, and if we had known they were going to fight the brewery (now two) we may not have chosen Old Fort,” he said.
Right now, OFF is trying to gauge public opinion about not only this issue but the overall future of the town’s economy.
“Our first step is to set up a survey, where input can be collected safely in a time of the virus,” said Billstrom to The McDowell News. “We would have preferred to knock on doors, but that's not safe right now.”
The aldermen also talked about going door to door to collect input.
“They concluded in that April 20 meeting that they couldn't hold a public meeting for input, or go door to door, so they stated that they planned to call the people they already knew in the town,” said Billstrom. “We knew there was another way, an online survey, so we launched it to help the aldermen and the town. We have hundreds of responses already, so clearly there is a lot of interest in Old Fort. Probably because of the new businesses like Kitsbow and Hillman and Whaley Farm Brewing.”
Other businesses are in the works for Old Fort that are not breweries.
In addition, Mill Creek Mug plans to open on Catawba Avenue but is not able to do so now because of COVID-19. It will feature locally-roasted Dynamite Coffee from Black Mountain. One of the two owners is Josh Gibbs, son of the family that owned and ran Gibbs Hardware for years, according to Billstrom.
Old Fort Ride House will be a gathering space, both inside and outside seating, on the Fonta Flora Trail as it goes down Commerce Street. It is in the Kitsbow building, and like Mill Creek Mug, it can't open until COVID-19 is over. It is under construction and will also offer drinks and food, for before and after bike rides as well as rental bikes, according to Billstrom.
Old Fort Forward will announce the results of the survey at the next Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, May 18. Billstrom said he and others don't know yet if it will be closed and offered on video, or in person.
“But we know that there are at least a hundred people expressing interest in attending,” he said to The McDowell News.
Staff Writer Megan Gouge contributed to this story.
