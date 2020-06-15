As fuels are building up and droughts are getting more severe, wildfire managers, community leaders, and residents are concerned that significant wildfire risk will grow more prevalent for the Appalachian Mountains and the people who live there.
In 2016, western North Carolina had more wildfire acres burned (62,000) than the previous 50 years combined. McDowell County covers 441 square miles, incorporating some of the steepest terrain in the western part of the state. With 70% of residents living in the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI), increasing defensible space, hardening homes and completing fuels treatments are necessary to live safely with wildland fire on the landscape, according to a news release.
“As McDowell County’s population continues to expand, much of the development to accommodate that growth has flowed into traditionally natural areas,” said Justin Query, Assistant Regional Forester with the N.C. Forest Service. “A trend toward migration from urban centers and suburbs into formerly rural and wild areas places many more people in the path of potential wildfire. We saw this firsthand during the fall of 2016 and a high number of wildfires. Threats to life and property from wildfires, and costs for suppressing them, are expanding at an astounding rate.”
To spread awareness of our wildfire risk and combine resources to perform mitigation activities, the McDowell Community Wildfire Network was recently formed. This is a partnership between local agencies including the city of Marion, McDowell County, Marion Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service, N.C. Forest Service, Mountain Valleys Resource Conservation and Development Council, the Nature Conservancy and others.
The partnership was recently granted $40,000 from the Action, Implementation and Mitigation (AIM) grant program offered by an organization called Coalitions & Collaboratives, Inc. out of Lake George, Colo. This grant will support the partnership with program coordination, tracking mitigation activities, and acquiring mitigation equipment.
“The McDowell County area is one of the most highly fire-prone areas in the southern Appalachians,” says Adam Warwick, stewardship manager at The Nature Conservancy-North Carolina Southern Blue Ridge Office. “We know that fire and people are inextricably linked and the success of restoring our native plant communities and protecting human communities depends on our ability to work together and collectively learn to live with fire. McDowell County’s strong public and private partnerships provide a solid foundation for demonstrating how we can accomplish our goals by combining our individual organizational strengths.”
In the next year, the McDowell Community Wildfire Network will be collaborating with the community to build wildfire resiliency in McDowell County. One way we can build resiliency is by doing simple tasks around our property to create defensible space and protect our home in the event a wildfire threatens the area:
Clean leaves, pine needles and other flammable debris from the roof and gutters to prevent embers from igniting your home.
Remove dead vegetation and other flammable materials around your property, especially within the first 5 feet of any structure.
Prune low lying tree limbs to help reduce the chance of fire getting into the crowns of the trees.
Access to a Wildfire Mitigation Tool Cache will be offered to community members, volunteer groups, and local agencies to use for on-the-ground mitigation work. This tool cache includes rakes, wheelbarrows, hand saws, and leaf blowers with gutter cleaning attachments. Once the mitigation activity is completed, communities can report their work to the partnership via an online form to help track progress and target areas that need more mitigation and support. With community involvement and participation, we can create a safer community against wildfire, according to the news release.
Want to help strengthen your community? Need a group service project idea? Find out more information on how your community or group can get involved with wildfire mitigation activities by contacting Jen Haas, Wildfire Preparedness Coordinator, at 828-206-6159 or jen.haas@mountainvalleysrcd.org. www.mountainvalleysrcd.org
The AIM program is supported by a cooperative agreement with the USDA Forest Service. In accordance with federal law and the U.S. Department of Agriculture policy, this organization is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. www.co-co.org/programs/aim-partnership/
