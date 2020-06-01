New video shows how local food pantry helps the hungry in McDowell

During this uncertain time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are looking for ways to make sure they have enough food to sustain themselves and their families. And numerous volunteers are working hard in McDowell to help these folks without attention or credit.
Jim Burgin and his wife Connie are best known as the owners and operators of Jack Frost Dairy Bar. But they also devote a considerable amount of their time making sure the food insecure in our community are able to get the meals they need. This has become an even more urgent need since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.
“For the past five years, Connie and I have volunteered during the fall and winter months at the food pantry at St. John’s Episcopal Church,” said Burgin to The McDowell News. “With the COVID-19 crisis upon us, food pantries have become more important to provide needed food for people who have lost their jobs.”
In McDowell County, the Foothills Food Hub has recently opened new distribution places to help deal with the increased demand for food. During this time, the Martha Simmons Food Pantry at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Marion is seeing more and more people in need.
“At St. John’s Food Pantry, we have seen a marked increase in the number of families we now serve and the number of people getting food boxes for the first time,” said Burgin. “The country’s news media has greatly increased their coverage of the importance of food pantries to provide food to those who lost jobs due to COVID-19. While the food pantries got more press coverage, it has been shallow in depth. Mostly it was a short video piece showing people putting boxes of food in the backseats and trunks of vehicles that were lined up to get food.”
Burgin said there was nothing in these news reports about the process and hard work it took to get to the point where the boxes were being put in vehicles. He decided to document this process in a new video titled “From Boxes to Backseats - Behind the Scenes at a Food Pantry.”
The 8-minute, 50-second video shows the process from beginning to end of how food pantries get needed food to people, using the example of the Martha Simmons Food Pantry of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
You can watch the YouTube video at this address: https://youtu.be/Y52YOXColVc
Burgin said he feels this video is representative of food pantries around the nation.
“There are many volunteers doing hard work behind the scenes so that people can get the food they need during these extraordinary times,” he said. “They should be recognized and appreciated. They also are ‘heroes’ in the pandemic.”
Carolyn Hensley is one of those heroes. She oversees the operations at the Martha Simmons Food Pantry at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
The pantry was begun about 40 years ago by Martha Simmons, a church member who saw a need and began collecting food that was placed in a closet in the church’s Parish Hall.
“For the first 30 years, the food was donated by church members and the pantry was used by the rector when people made a request for food assistance,” said Hensley to The McDowell News. “This was done the same way until the summer of 2007. At that time, the increased demand for food prompted us to change the way that we distributed food. In the last 13 years, many changes have occurred that improved the way the pantry is operated. We now operate the food pantry on Friday from 4 until 6.”
It was a client choice pantry with a good variety of food until the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now we operate a drive-thru pantry and distribute prepared boxes,” said Hensley. “There are approximately 25 volunteers including church members, food pantry clients, members from First Baptist Church and Early College students. We are now serving about 400 families a month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.