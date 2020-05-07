Here is a list of areas that will begin phased opening this weekend.
We are looking forward to the phased opening of North Carolina businesses and public lands. Parks and other public lands in our area will follow social distancing protocols and limit some operations.
Here is the list of areas in and around McDowell County that are or will be opening over the weekend.
The Joesph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway and the Corpening YMCA Greenway remain open as they have been during stay-at-home orders. Same for the Peavine.
» Greenlee Park will open as soon as paving is completed on the drive off Old Greenlee Road. (Scheduled for May 8)
» Pisgah National Forest Grandfather District — The USFS has not announced any changes to their order closing trails and facilities until Aug. 13. Future releases may amend that order, but for now closures remain in effect.
Trails in our area:
» Catawba Falls Trail — closed.
» Point Lookout Trail — open.
» Kitsuma/Youngs Ridge — open.
» Shortoff/Hawksbill —closed.
» Linville Falls Access — closed.
» North Carolina State Parks — Most state parks will open Saturday, May 9 but with limitations. Trails and some restrooms will open, but campgrounds and picnic shelters are still closed. What is open can vary by park, so you are encouraged to check the local park website for the latest information.
» Lake James State Park
Trails open.
Restrooms open.
Boat ramps open.
Visitor center closed
Swim beach closed.
Picnic area closed.
No boat rentals and concessions.
All camping facilities closed.
» Great Smoky Mountain National Park begins Phase 1 opening on Saturday, May 9. Some roads and trails will open, but several remain closed for now. The Current Conditions page of the website has a list of all areas open and closed. Check before you go. Some heavily popular trails such as Laurel Falls, Alum Cave and Chimney Tops remain closed.
Remember, COVID-19 will not go away because we are opening some businesses and parks. Be responsile for the safety of everyone. Park rangers have families as do you. We want to keep them all safe.
Practice Social Distancing. Avoid Crowded Areas. Wash Your Hands. Wear Face Masks when Inside Buildings.Stay safe and keep well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.