At Monday’s meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen agreed unanimously not to make changes for a 12-month period regarding the sale of beer on Sundays.
During the regular meeting, the Old Fort aldermen again heard about the issue of whether or not to allow the serving of beer on Sundays. Mayor Rick Hensley referred to the matter as “the big bang.”
And like the May 18 meeting, at least 100 people stood outside in the Town Hall’s parking lot holding signs supporting the serving of beer on Sundays.
The entire meeting can be watched on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS9IWy_u0EI
During the discussion, Alderman Andrew Carlton said he and other town officials campaigned on the position of opposing any sale of alcohol in Old Fort.
“Personally, I don’t agree with alcohol sales period because of my religious beliefs, my moral beliefs and all,” said Alderman Andrew Carlton. “I think we need to let this one go and let it fall back on the state and their rules and regulations.”
Carlton added that the aldermen should not do anything for now about the serving of beer on Sundays and just step away from the controversy. He said this matter should fall back on the state and its Sunday “blue” laws.
“This is something we need to walk away from,” he said. “I think this takes it off of our plates and puts it back with the state. This has already been shoved down our throats, as far as the brewery itself. We need to move on to more pressing things and let it go.”
Carlton said the board should vote not to pass an ordinance and come back in a year to review the situation.
When it came time to vote on the matter, Alderman Melvin Lytle, who is also the police chief, said he’s talked with Hillman Beer representatives and there will be some off-duty law enforcement officers on hand at the new brewery in case any trouble happens. Lytle said he doesn’t expect any trouble there but officers will be available.
Alderman Jerome Effler made a motion not to make any changes for 12 months in the town rules regarding serving beer on Sundays. The board could always come back and take another look at the situation in the future, he added.
Effler’s motion was approved unanimously. This action was cheered by the crowd waiting outside in the Old Fort Town Hall’s parking lot.
Hillman Beer is getting closer to opening its Old Fort location and a second craft brewery named Whaley Farm Brewing plans to open in the town as well. The Old Fort Ride House will also open in a section of the Parker Hosiery building. Representatives of these businesses as well as officials from the city of Marion and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce spoke to the aldermen last month about how allowing the serving of beer on Sundays would be beneficial for the town’s economy.
Under state law, the sale would only be allowed at breweries that make their own beer. It would not mean that stores in the town could sell beer.
But the aldermen twice held off taking any action about allowing or not allowing the sale of beer in the town on Sundays. They did this in April and May to gather more information and the public’s opinion. Meanwhile, an online survey showed overwhelming support for allowing beer sales on Sundays.
Before voting on the matter at Monday’s meeting, the aldermen heard from people who wanted to voice their opinions. Each speaker was asked to limit their comments to five minutes.
All of the people who spoke to the aldermen during the public comment stated their support for Sunday beer sales as a way to boost the town’s economy. They were all greeted with applause and cheers by the crowd in the Town Hall’s parking lot.
Phillip Steppe spoke first during the public comments. He said he has studied the Word of God for many years and that the Bible condemns drunkenness. But some denominations use wine in their religious services.
“I want a mayor and a board that is made up of God-fearing men and women,” he said. “But I don’t want a mayor and a board member that tries to bring their denominational opinions into this fine chamber with them. City government has to represent all citizens, both Christians and non-Christians and welcome both Christian and non-Christian visitors.”
Steppe also spoke about the separation of church and state. But he was interrupted by Hensley, who pointed out that the phrase about separation of church and state comes from a letter written by Thomas Jefferson.
“It’s not in the Constitution,” said the mayor. “It’s not in the state Constitution. It’s not even in the Bill of Rights.”
Steppe urged them to allow the sale of beer on Sundays.
“This will benefit many people in the town by giving them jobs and hope,” he said.
Stephanie Allison, a Hillman Beer employee, also talked about the need for economic growth.
“We want not to change but to revive this area and show everyone what we love about Old Fort, show the history and represent our town as it should be represented,” she said to the aldermen. “Hillman Beer has brought my family opportunities. And I am proud to say I once worked here in Old Fort at Parker Legwear and I’m so happy to able to work in the town where I live once again.”
Keith Hibler, another Hillman Beer employee, asked the Board of Aldermen to be open minded about the issue. He said if they passed an ordinance before Hillman Beer even opens then it would be pre-judging the business and its employees.
“I’d love for you to give us all a chance, to show we can be a responsible business,” he said, adding he is a Christian too.
Anna Fretwell talked about how she’s developed a love and appreciation for Old Fort and new businesses like Kitsbow, Whaley Farm Brewing and Hillman Beer are bringing opportunities to the town.
“With that being said, times are changing,” said Anna Fretwell. “New and fresh ideas should be welcomed. These businesses have already demonstrated their commitment to Old Fort. Can’t we reciprocate and demonstrate our commitment to them?”
Debra Jarrell, owner of Sky Island Retreat & Campground, said for more than 30 years she has had to refer visitors to Old Fort to seek out the nearby cities of Marion, Black Mountain and Asheville when they ask about a place for a drink and a nice meal. A lot of them are coming to buy land here too.
“We need to open our town and improve it,” she said. “There are good people out here and even Marion said they didn’t have to hire any extra people on their police force to manage the people in town who were enjoying themselves. I just want you to try and think about it.”
“I just want to see this little town grow,” said Shawn Costenzo, adding Hillman Beer is a good place to patronize and it would help bring tourists to Old Fort. She said she was tired of going to Marion and Black Mountain to spend her money.
The town officials later heard from Danny and Denisa Allison who also encouraged them to embrace change and new businesses.
“I’ve never seen the enthusiasm of the people of this town that I have seen out here tonight,” said Danny Alison. “It is refreshing.”
“Let’s work together to define the future but first we need to be open to joining the 21st century,” said Denisa Allison.
After hearing from the public, Mayor Rick Hensley said he had some public comments of his own.
“The good book that I read, the King James Version, lying is the same as a murderer or a thief,” said the mayor. “Now at the last meeting, we had a government entity here who voiced their opinion and I find that to be very disrespectful for the simple fact is any government entity who is going to intervene or give their information to another government entity should do the professional courtesy and the common courtesy of letting them know ahead of time. They did not.”
Hensley added he had in writing from “an official” who has lied to his face. “He’s lied to me before and he knows who he is,” said the mayor. “I will address you accordingly when I see you.”
He again said that the “governmental entity” speaking to the Board of Aldermen “was very disrespectful. There was no common courtesy, no professional courtesy at all. Government entities do not that.”
Hensley did not mention any governmental entities or governmental officials by name. But at the May 18 meeting, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen heard presentations from Marion City Manager Bob Boyette, Marion Police Chief Allen Lawrence and Chamber Director Steve Bush. Boyette presented the Old Fort officials with a written statement from Marion Mayor Steve Little. All of them presented their opinions about how businesses in Marion that serve alcohol have contributed to the revitalization of the downtown.
