Old Fort Aldermen to consider ordinance on Sunday beer sales at Monday meeting

The Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold the regular meeting for June on Monday and one of the items on the agenda will be an ordinance about Sunday beer sales.
The Old Fort Aldermen will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Town Hall. Town Clerk/Finance Officer Renee Taylor told The McDowell News she has not been told by town officials that Monday’s meeting will be conducted any differently than the ones held in April and May. During those meetings, the public was not allowed inside the boardroom where the meetings are held because of the COVID-19 situation. Instead, people who wished to speak to the Board of Aldermen had to wait outside for their turn.
Taylor said the meeting will also be available on YouTube.
And at the May meeting, as many as 200 people waited outside in the parking lot in the rain. The vast majority of them showed their support for allowing the sale of beer on Sundays in Old Fort. Many people carried signs stating their support.
Hillman Beer is getting closer to opening its Old Fort location and a second craft brewery plans to open in the town as well. Representatives of these businesses as well as officials from the city of Marion and the McDowell Chamber of Commerce spoke to the aldermen last month about how allowing the sale of beer on Sundays would be beneficial for the town’s economy.
But the aldermen twice held off taking any action about allowing or not allowing the sale of beer in the town on Sundays. They did this in April and May to gather more information and the public’s opinion. Meanwhile, an online survey showed overwhelming support for allowing beer sales on Sundays.
Once Monday’s meeting is called to order, the aldermen will approve the minutes for the previous meetings. Then they will receive public comments. Each speaker will be asked to limit their comments to five minutes and they “should not discuss items that are not specifically identified on the agenda.”
Following the public comments section, Danny and Denisa Allison are scheduled to speak to the board.
Then the aldermen will hold a public hearing about the 2020-2021 proposed budget for Old Fort. The proposed 2020-2021 budget is $1,326,550, which is $23,150 less than the current budget. It does not contain a property tax rate increase and the rate will stay at 32 cents per $100 valuation. The plan doesn’t call for any water or sewer rate increases. The pay rate for town employees will stay the same but will be looked at later into the budget year to see how revenues are going, according to Taylor.
The aldermen are scheduled to adopt this budget at Monday’s meeting. They will consider writing off the 2008 taxes and the delinquent water and sewer bills.
Under old business, the aldermen will consider the ordinance about Sunday beer sales. They will also talk about the town’s Planning Board. At the May meeting, Stephanie Twitty, a member of the town’s Planning Board, announced to the aldermen she would resign. She resigned because she felt like the sentiment among town officials “is no women, no people of color, no progress.”
Under new business, the aldermen will consider the age of mobile homes allowed within the town limits and the notification of new building permits requested in the town. They will also consider trash and brush collection fees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.