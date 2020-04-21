The Old Fort Board of Aldermen on Monday delayed a vote on whether they would try to stop a new brewery from selling beer on Sundays for 30 days to give people more opportunity to comment.
The board heard from Greig and Brandi Hillman of Hillman Brewing. A change in state law last year allows businesses that brew their own beer to also sell it, even in “dry” communities like Old Fort. Hillman decided to expand their Buncombe-based business and bring it to Old Fort – along with jobs and tourist dollars.
Some town officials have talked about various ways to stop that from happening because they oppose the sale of alcohol.
“We know that some people in the community really feel like this law came as a surprise and they really didn’t like the way it had happened,” Greig Hillman said. “But I actually want to point out that it is not a new law. But it is an update to an existing law. That has given manufacturers of malt beverages and beer specifically the same rights of manufacturers of wine have had all along. Even before this had happened anyone who wanted to make wine could have come to Old Fort and have done the same thing that we are trying to do now.”
Hillman said a North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission attorney has stated an ordinance would not be applicable to them.
“We sought their opinion because of the importance of our need to generate revenue on Sundays,” he said. “We have made and continue to create huge investments in this town. To date, over one million dollars and several hundred thousand more dollars to go on the building we are renovating across the street. That is more money than we have spent in our entire lifetimes and it’s all in one place, Old Fort. That tells you how much we believe in the town of Old Fort.”
They also heard from other people on Sunday sales, including McDowell Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Steve Bush.
“I want to echo what was said, I want to endorse what was said and I just want to encourage you guys that maybe look at this thing a little bit differently,” Bush said to the board. “If this is isn’t what you want maybe give them six months to a year to prove themselves differently. It’s been proven in McDowell County or in Marion, it’s been proven in other rural cities. When you bring in these micro pub breweries, they are community-related. They are not honky-tonks and bars that most of us at our age grew up with and I think this is an opportunity to showcase that you believe in the investments that the people are putting in this community.”
Mayor Rick Hensley told the board, “Now before us we have a crossroads, the path you take will be the path you live with for the rest of your life. Now that being said, it is up to you.”
To watch a video of the meeting on YouTube, click here. The meeting starts about halfway through the video at around the 2:05:38 mark.
• Bob Hunter and Blair Melton gave an update on the Fonta Flora State Trail and Old Fort’s role.
• Related to the Sunday sales issue, Jeff Parker and Bob Oast spoke to the board about the August meeting and reminded them most of the board gave their word not to interfere with any business.
• During public comments, Chris and Jessica Whaley spoke to the board about the possibility of opening their own brewery in Old Fort.
• David Bilstrom, CEO of Kitsbow, gave an update to the board about how they are currently making face masks and shields and that they have hired on more employees due to COVID-19. Also he addressed about the importance of weekends is for other local business.
• In old business, due to the Executive Order, the inmate program is not able to be used. The maintenance department took on the responsibilities.
• The new bridges for Old Fort, will be constructed and should be completed by the end of August, but with COVID-19 that is not certain. The Old Fort Gold Festival will be postponed till next year.
• Alderman Andrew Carlton gave an update on the carnival which is scheduled for now June 16-20, but could be changed because of COVID-19. The placement of the carnival has possibly changed as well.
