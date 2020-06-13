Old Fort Board of Aldermen to discuss town’s Planning Board

In addition to Sunday beer sales, the Old Fort Board of Aldermen will talk Monday about the town’s Planning Board now that all of its members have resigned.
The Old Fort Board of Aldermen will hold the regular June meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. Under old business, they are scheduled to talk about the town’s Planning Board. This discussion comes in the wake of what happened last month.
At the May 18 meeting of the Board of Aldermen, Stephanie Swepson Twitty, a member of the town’s Planning Board, announced to the aldermen she and the other members would resign.
“On a personal note, I’d like to say I was sorry to come to this place because it feels like the sentiment is no women, no people of color, no progress,” said Twitty at the May 18 Board of Aldermen meeting.
At the time, she provided the aldermen with a letter of resignation from all of the Planning Board members. She was greeted with applause by the crowd that was waiting outside of the Town Hall during the May 18 meeting.
On Friday evening, Swepson Twitty wanted to clarify to The McDowell News that the entire Planning Board resigned and not just herself. She also wanted to specify that her remarks on May 18 were directed to Mayor Rick Hensley and they are her personal views.
“Additionally, my remarks regarding the lack of sensitivity by the Mayor, relative to People of Color, women and individuals or groups who may be progressive in their thinking, were directed solely towards the Mayor,” she said in an email to The McDowell News.
She added she felt strongly the mayor’s intent to restructure the Planning Board was due in “great measure to his lack of sensitivity towards People of Color, women and those businesses/individuals who are progressive in their thinking. Particularly as it relates to economic growth for the Town of Old Fort.”
The McDowell News attempted to contact Swepson Twitty and find out more specifically about the mayor’s “lack of sensitivity” towards persons of color, women and progressive businesses. She has not been available Saturday for further comment.
And The McDowell News attempted unsuccessfully Saturday morning to contact Mayor Hensley by email for comment.
The reasons for their resignations are outlined in the letter given to the aldermen on May 18. They are as follows:
Lack of compliance. The aldermen tasked the prospective Planning Board members to present them with an ordinance that clearly stated the guidelines for governing a town Planning Board. The Planning Board was given by town officials an existing ordinance and asked to update it. The aldermen approved the formal adoption of the Planning Board and later adopted the revised ordinance for the guidelines. The new Planning Board for Old Fort started looking at the town’s existing rules for planning and zoning and found they were not in compliance with state statutes. The three Planning Board members spent many hours attempting to create order, and organize ordinances for compliance, according to the resignation letter submitted by Swepson Twitty.
Lack of Responsiveness. The letter of resignation states “the lack of communication between the Board of Aldermen and the Planning Board, was a challenge from the Planning Board’s inception.” The newly formed Planning Board presented the aldermen “several outdated ordinances” which needed to be archived but got no formal response. One of the Planning Board Ordinance Committee members volunteered to expend the substantial effort required to put updated ordinances into a digital format for publication on the town of Old Fort’s Website but town officials seem to stonewall this effort. “Following this action, the Aldermen in their next official meeting labeled the Planning Board as a rogue Board and voted to suspend planning activities for ninety days,” reads the letter of resignation. At the March meeting, Mayor Hensley asked the aldermen to consider dissolving the Planning Board saying the members were calling themselves a planning and zoning board. The aldermen voted 3-1 in March to suspend the activities of the Planning Board for 90 days.
Lack of due diligence: While the Ordinance Sub-Committee was busy with looking at the town’s rules, another sub-committee was formed to look at long-range economic development and land use planning. This was suspended by the aldermen’s action. The Planning Board worked on enforcement of existing rules including the issuance of citations and collection of fines. Another goal was the creation of minimum housing standards, similar to what Marion has done. These were submitted to the aldermen in November 2019 and the Planning Board received no feedback. Several of the Board members felt strongly about the need for a zoning plan with corresponding ordinances. “It is our understanding that the Town has received several plans on suggestions for the improvement of the Town,” reads the letter of resignation from the Planning Board members. “Yet it appears these plans have received no attention. Instead they languish in the annals of the Board’s lack of consideration for the town’s productive, equitable, inclusive growth.” The letter states there has been no opportunity for an exchange of ideas between the two boards even though such a meeting was requested by at least two aldermen, according to the letter.
Lack of competent governance: The Planning Board was given another written ordinance from the aldermen and asked to administer it. This ordinance concerned the issuance of grant money for façade improvement in the Old Fort downtown area. The Planning Board as a whole went through the ordinance in an attempt to understand its requirements. Several Planning Board members made visits to the businesses and reported back their findings. Many of the Planning Board members were present at the aldermen meeting where the recommendations were considered. To amazement of the Planning Board and others, the Aldermen considered changing the requirements on the spot. “This reveals a serious disregard for attention to what is written in Town ordinances,” reads the letter of resignation from the Planning Board. “This results in a dysfunctional Town Government. Each member of the Planning Board regrets that critical, even essential activities will fall by the wayside without interested citizens’ support. For this reason, it is with regret, we each individually (and as a collective) find it necessary to resign.”
