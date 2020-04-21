An Old Fort woman is accused of violating the governor's order to stay at home when she was pulled over and found with drugs, authorities said Tuesday.
Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Amy Georgette Effler McEntire, 46, address listed as Camp Creek Road in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the governor’s executive Stay-At-Home Order.
At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 18, Cody stopped a vehicle on U.S. 221 North for multiple traffic violations.
A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up .10 gram of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, in the right rear passenger’s seat, where McEntire was sitting.
When Cody got McEntire to the jail, he located more methamphetamine on her person. Additional charges are pending.
McEntire's bond was $8,500.
(1) comment
Seriously? This is the headline you choose for an article about a meth head arrest? Nothing but sensationalism to get viewers attention. Shame on you McDowell News
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.