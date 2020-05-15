After years of standing dilapidated along U.S. 70 West, the old Gibbs Motel is no more.
On Thursday, workers demolished the rundown motel that stood at the intersection of U.S. 70 West and Lake Tahoma Road in the Pleasant Gardens community. For a long time, the former motel stood empty and in disrepair.
By Friday, it was nothing but a pile of debris.
“Yay, so glad to see that old eyesore being torn down! I know it was once in its glory, but it has looked so bad the last several years!” reads a comment on Facebook.
“So happy to see this eyesore coming down!!!” reads another comment.
“Wow! I can’t believe it’s really happening,” reads another comment.
The question remaining is what will take its place. The Web site for McDowell County lists Bear Skinner Properties aka Richard Coble of Orlando, Fla. as the owner of the property.
But a neighbor and adjoining property owner told The McDowell News the site will soon become a new apartment complex.
Janie Butler lives across the road. She and her husband Larry own the former Little Siena Restaurant building, which is now the home of VenYou 52 and Dos Mundos Two Worlds Coffee Shop. Their building was also the home of Moldz Candy Shop but it closed for good recently.
Butler said she understands the old Gibbs Motel site will become the location for one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments. She added this new apartment complex will be built by a local resident and not a company.
“It will be a real asset to the neighborhood,” reads a comment on Facebook.
The McDowell News has attempted to reach one of the persons involved in this new venture but had no response by Sunday’s deadline
