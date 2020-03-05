Mercy Fund Animal Rescue, of Marion, has many precious pets for families or people to adopt. Its mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue, or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com, or visit it on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
