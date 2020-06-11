Day One Animal Rescue is a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue working to save animals from neglect and euthanasia in McDowell County and surrounding areas. Day One operates a pet supply shop in Marion, and all proceeds go to animal rescue. Day One is always in need of donations, volunteers, fosters and adopters to help them save lives. For more information, email dayoneanimalrescue@gmail.com or call 559-2777. The shop is located at 1101 Baldwin Ave., Marion.

