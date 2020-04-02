Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. Its mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals, and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It is a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or go the its Facebook page. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FRIDAY... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, GUSTY WINDS, AND DRY FUELS AND BRUSH WILL LEAD TO INCREASED FIRE DANGER ACROSS THE NORTH CAROLINA FOOTHILLS AND PIEDMONT FRIDAY AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES FALLING TO NEAR 20 PERCENT WILL COMBINE WITH WIND GUSTS AROUND 20 MPH DURING THE WARMEST PART OF THE AFTERNOON. PLEASE REFER TO YOUR LOCAL BURN PERMITTING AUTHORITIES ON WHETHER YOU CAN BURN. OUTDOOR BURNING IS GENERALLY NOT RECOMMENDED SINCE FIRES CAN QUICKLY GET OUT OF HAND UNDER THESE CONDITIONS.
