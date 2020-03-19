These pets are available at the McDowell County Animal Shelter, located at 3751 N.C. 226 S. Adoption rates are $65 for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and includes a mandatory spaying or neutering, rabies vaccination and medical examination by one of the County’s participating veterinarians. Call 652-6643 for more information, or visit them on Facebook. New hours for the shelter are as follows: Monday: Closed; Tuesday, Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Thursday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Sunday: Closed.
