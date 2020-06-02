On Monday, County Manager Ashley Wooten gave the McDowell County Commission a proposed $45.8 million budget for fiscal year 2020-2021. The recommended budget calls for the county property tax rate of 58.75 cents per $100 valuation to stay the same as from last year’s.
Wooten formally presented the commissioners with the 2020-2021 budget during a special meeting Monday morning. State law requires that recommended budgets be presented to the local governments in North Carolina and that the recommendation must be balanced. Counties like McDowell operate on a fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends on June 30.
Wooten usually presents the recommended budget to the commissioners earlier in the spring around mid-May. But he said to The McDowell News the uncertainty over incoming revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis caused him to present it later than usual.
The recommended 2020-2021 budget of $45,893,518 represents an increase of $450,675 or .99% from the current budget of $45,442,843. It maintains public education funding largely at the current level and makes more investments in the county Emergency Services and the Sheriff’s Office. The proposed budget seeks to recruit and retain skilled county staff and improve county facilities. However, it doesn’t include a pay rate increase for county employees.
It also seeks to invest in community and economic development.
As far as new expenses, the proposed budget has an additional $40,000 operating money for McDowell Technical Community College. It has $94,054 for the EMS building debt payment, $29,000 for Emergency Management communications holiday pay and $120,286 in more operating money for the Sheriff’s Office.
The proposed 2020-2021 budget contains additional money for the vehicle debts for Public Services and Building Inspections. It has funding for utilities at the Board of Elections, a roof for the Sheriff’s Office and maintenance on the Catawba River trail. There is also additional money for the local retirement rate increase for county employees and the contract for the revaluation work.
Under community and economic development, the proposed budget has an additional $30,477 for waste disposal. $46,987 for the Health Department, $250,000 for the long awaited shooting range and $11,000 for an Internet broadband study.
Earlier this spring, the commissioners directed that $11,000 be provided to the non-profit entity Connect McDowell. Chris Revis is the entity’s board president. Connect McDowell will contract with a consultant named Open Broadband to study the existing broadband infrastructure in order to better understand where service gaps exist, which will help determine where the focus needs to be for extending service, according to Wooten.
The commissioners felt this was a greater priority given that more students and workers alike are having to rely on the Internet at their homes because of the COVID-19 situation.
The proposed county budget for next fiscal year largely holds steady the local funding for both the school system and McDowell Tech. The amount for current expense in the McDowell County Schools will remain at $8,807,000 and the amount for capital outlay will stay at $53,200. The total operational budget money from the county will remain at $8,860,200, the same as the current year. The amounts for One to One ($100,000) and teacher supplements ($336,000) likewise stay at the same as the current year.
As for McDowell Tech, there is a slight increase in current expense funding. It will increase by $40,000 from the current $1,071,292 to the proposed $1,111,292 for 2020-2021. The amount for capital outlay will remain the same at $80,000.
Unlike previous years, there is no pay increase for the county employees in this budget.
Despite the recommended increase, county officials said McDowell’s taxes and fees will continue to remain low. McDowell’s property tax rate is 13.23 cents below the state average. Likewise, the county employs 51 fewer workers than the average for counties in North Carolina. McDowell budgets $11,184,133 fewer dollars than the state average. Property tax revenues are $4,805,293 below the state average.
Human services (DSS) takes up 24% of the overall county budget while public safety (the Sheriff’s Office, EMS and fire departments) comprise 26%. Education (the school system and McDowell Tech) take up 23%. General county government covers 13% while environmental protection takes up 4% of the county budget. The rest is devoted to cultural and recreation (4%), debt service (4%) and economic and industrial development (3%).
The county also provides money to a wide array of other agencies. These include the Clerk of Court’s office, the volunteer fire departments, New HOPE of McDowell, the N.C. Forest Service, the Health Coalition, Vaya Health, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, the Old Fort Chamber of Commerce, the medical examiner, Historic Carson House, McDowell Mission Ministries, the TDA, the Rescue Squad, MACA, the Watershed Commission, Freedom Life Ministries, Relay for Life and others.
The McDowell County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget on Monday, June 15.
The complete budget will be available for public inspection at the County Administration Building. The commissioners can make any changes to the proposed budget before adopting it before July 1.
In other business on Monday, the commissioners heard the regular report about the coronavirus situation in McDowell from Emergency Management Director William Kehler.
The commissioners also talked about how to use state funding that will cover immediate expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Counties in North Carolina will receive $150 million directly in state funding to cover immediate expenses related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the 100 counties, McDowell will get $994,465.
The money can only be used to offset coronavirus-related costs including, but not limited to, establishing temporary medical facilities, testing, disinfecting public areas, public safety measures, and purchasing and distributing protective supplies. Counties can allocate portions of the funds to municipalities for those expenses.
After a discussion, the commissioners voted to set aside $827,465 for the county government and allocate $150,800 to the city of Marion and $16,200 to the town of Old Fort.
Furthermore, the commissioners held a 40-minute closed session to discuss a personnel matter and a legal matter. No action was taken after the closed session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.