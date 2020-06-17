McDowell County Register of Deeds Tonia Hampton is warning local residents about a possible scam.
On Wednesday, Hampton sent out a news release telling residents of McDowell to beware of a “recorded deed notice” being sent out to local homeowners from a company with a Fresno, Calif. address and calling itself “Property Site Company.” Several counties in North Carolina have reported mailings being sent to elderly and new home buyers asking that they pay extreme amounts for copies of their deeds to their homes. For a fee, the company would provide to the homeowner a copy of their “current grant deed” and “property assessment profile.”
Hampton said in her news release there has been one known incident in this county that a citizen has been contacted by mail. “This citizen actually brought the official looking scam document to our office and asked if this was something he needed to pay,” she said. “From the examples I have seen, it appears that the information this company is offering to sell for large amounts of money contains public information is very easy to obtain, by either coming into our office at 35 West Fort Street, Marion or into the Administration Building to the Tax Department or the Tax Assessment Office. It is a shame that this scam is going on to confuse property owners and homeowners.”
Hampton said she wants to make the public aware that these documents look to be official and contain a lot of information about your property but is not in any way an official document. It is misleading and deceptive for someone to charge an astronomical fee of this size. She added local residents can come to the Register of Deeds office and get a Xerox copy there for only 35 cents per page, as opposed to $95, as the example she has seen.
“If you receive anything skeptical in the mail, I will gladly look at it, if you think there is a reason to believe you have gotten one of these ‘false statements’ and need a copy of your deed myself and my staff will assist you in obtaining a copy of your deed if you need this information at very little cost.”
