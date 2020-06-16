A Morganton man was arrested after driving a car with no tag while in possession of meth, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cletus Delon Stamey, 54, address listed as River Road in Morganton, with possession of methamphetamine.
At 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, Watson was on Harmony Grove Road and saw a Honda with no tag. He stopped the car and found Stamey driving.
A subsequent search of Stamey’s person turned up 1 gram of methamphetamine.
Stamey got a written promise to appear in court.
