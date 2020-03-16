Catalytic converter thieves are striking across the state, and McDowell Sheriff’s Office investigators are still searching for the ones who hit here.
Francisco Jimenez, the pastor of Iglesia Bautista Montsinai Fundamental Independiente church, on Stroud Street in Marion, reported on Sunday, March 1 that someone stole the catalytic converters from two vans parked at the church. The theft occurred sometime between 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28 and 10 a.m. on March 1.
There have been other reports of catalytic converter thefts in surrounding counties and in eastern North Carolina.
Anyone with information concerning the crimes or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
