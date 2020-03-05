A woman on probation faces new drug charges, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy Jared Cody of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Linda Christine Edwards, 54, address listed as Airport Road in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
On Feb. 18, Cody assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Edwards’ residence. She is on probation, which subjects her to warrantless searches.
Inside the house, authorities located half a gram of methamphetamine and 20 Morphine pills.
Edwards got a $11,000 bond.
