A man found asleep in car faces a drug charge, authorities said Monday.
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Stephen Joseph Obar II, 44, address listed as Linville Hollow Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine.
At 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, Cook responded to Cane Creek Road in reference to a suspicious man asleep in a car in a residential driveway.
Cook found Obar behind the wheel, and a search of his person yielded 1.2 grams of methamphetamine.
Obar got a $7,500 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.