A Nebo man faces a drug charge.
Deputy David Jones of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Justin Wayne Yelton, 38, address listed as Elaine Street in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, Feb. 24, Jones responded to a suspicious male and female with a bike on U.S. 70 East.
The man, identified as Yelton, was found in possession of .50 gram of methamphetamine.
Yelton got a $5,000 bond.
