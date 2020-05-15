A man faces drug charges after encountering checkpoint, authorities said Friday
Lt. Jason Cook of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Cameron Lee Stamey, 27, address listed as Hildebran, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
During the early morning hours of Friday, March 13, while deputies were conducting a license checkpoint at the intersection of Zion Hill Road and Eplee Drive, Stamey approached in a vehicle.
Cook saw drug paraphernalia in plain sight, and, upon further investigation, deputies located 1.3 grams of methamphetamine.
Stamey was held on an $8,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.