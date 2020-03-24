Five people are accused of stealing electricity at a troubled mobile home park, authorities said Tuesday.
Detective Burlin Ballew of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 60-year-old Willie Edward Justice, address listed as Banks Avenue in Marion; 35-year-old Chastina Marie Justice, address listed as Tulip Drive in Marion; 31-year-old James Thomas Vallini II, address listed as Tulip Drive in Marion; 38-year-old Joshua Lee Yelton, address listed as Tulip Drive in Marion; and 64-year-old Robert Lee Justice, address listed as Tulip Drive in Marion, with reconnecting utility.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, deputies responded to Johnny Banks Drive to assist probation officers. Since that time, there has been an ongoing investigation at Johnny Banks Mobile Home Park for multiple ordinance and law violations.
During the investigation, detectives discovered that the five suspects reconnected their electricity after it had been turned off by Duke Energy.
All received criminal summons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.