Four people have been charged with breaking into a house.
Lt. Chris Taylor of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 19-year-old Makayla Nicole Cline, address listed as Carrie Street in Marion; 26-year-old Ashley Marie Frady, listed as homeless; 28-year-old Heather Nicole Grogan, listed as homeless; and 33-year-old James Brandon Thomas, address listed as Vein Mountain Road in Nebo, with breaking and entering, injury to real property and first-degree trespassing.
In addition, Taylor charged Frady and Grogan with possession of methamphetamine.
At 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, deputies responded to a residence on Linear Lane in Marion, where the landlord of the property had caught the four suspects after they broke into the residence.
Deputies arrived while the group of perpetrators was still in the house and took them into custody.
Frady and Grogan were found in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.
All were given written promises to appear in court.
