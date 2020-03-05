A Marion man has been arrested for allegedly stealing his sister’scar in 2018, authorities said Thursday.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Randall Joseph Barrier Jr., 33, address listed as Worley Road in Marion, with larceny of a motor vehicle.
Jessica Scoggins, of Old Fort, reported Sept. 7, 2018, that Barrier, who is her brother, stole her Nissan Xterra from the driveway of her home.
Charges were filed against Barrier soon thereafter, but authorities were not able to locate him until Feb. 18, 2020, at which time he was arrested.
Barrier got a $10,000 bond.
