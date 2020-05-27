A Nebo man faces charges after allegedly passing out the local Visitor’s Center.
Deputy Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Christopher Hogan Morris, 49, address listed as U.S. 70 East in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
On the morning of Thursday, March 26, Watson was on patrol on West Tate Street and found a man slumped over in the front seat of a vehicle at the Visitor’s Center.
Once awakened, the man identified himself as Morris, and a subsequent search of his person turned up 4 grams of methamphetamine and 2 grams of marijuana.
The charges were recently filed against Morris following further investigation.
Morris got a $2,500 bond.
