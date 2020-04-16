A man accused of banging on neighbors' doors has been charged with break-in attempts, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy Jeffrey Hill of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Kenneth Allan Styles, 42, address listed as Styles Drive in Marion, with two counts of attempted breaking and entering and one count of damage to property.
At 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Tammy Letterman and Donna Hudson, from separate residences on White Pine Drive in Marion, reported that Styles, who they were familiar with because he lives nearby, came to their doors and began to bang on them and try to get into the houses. Styles caused $200 damage to one of the doors.
He was taken into custody at the scene. Information on a bond was not available.
