A Marion man was being held without bond after being charged with sex offenses against a 15-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Juan Antonio Rojas, 20, address listed as Watkins Lane in Marion, with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.
It is alleged that Rojas had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance earlier this year.
The Sheriff’s Office received the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.
