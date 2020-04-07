8 Juan Antonio Rojas.jpg

A Marion man was being held without bond after being charged with sex offenses against a 15-year-old girl, authorities said Tuesday

Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Juan Antonio Rojas, 20, address listed as Watkins Lane in Marion, with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger and statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger.

It is alleged that Rojas had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female acquaintance earlier this year.

The Sheriff’s Office received the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.