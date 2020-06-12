A Marion man has been charged with rape, authorities said Friday morning.
Detective Billie Brown of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jonathan Francis Schabilion, 44, address listed as Four Wheel Drive in Marion, with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sex offense.
Schabilion is accused of having forcible sexual contact with a 32-year-old woman, with whom he is acquainted.
Schabilion is in jail under no bond at this time.
