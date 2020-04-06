A Marion man was charged with stealing a crossbow and two arrows from a relative's home.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeremiah Lee Boone, 42, address listed as Mockingbird Drive in Nebo, with larceny, possession of stolen goods and habitual larceny.
On Nov. 11, 2019, Michael Randolph, of Fairview Road in Marion, reported that someone stole a crossbow and two arrows from his residence.
An investigation led to Boone, who is related to the victim and was in the victim’s home around the time of the theft.
Boone got a written promise to appear in court.
