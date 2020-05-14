A Marion woman faces a slew of traffic charges after leading authorities on a two-county chase, the McDowell County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
Deputy Chris Byrd charged Brittany Nicole Boyd, 31, address listed as Misty Shadow Drive in Marion, with fleeing to elude arrest, fictitious or altered tag, unsafe tires, driving left of center, reckless driving to endanger, operating a vehicle with no insurance, failure to heed a blue light and siren, resisting a public officer, assault on a government official or employee and injury to personal property.
At 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, Deputy Steven McPeters saw a Jeep Grand Cherokee with a fictitious tag in the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop on Sugar Hill Road. Soon after, the female driver sped out of the lot.
When McPeters, Byrd, other sheriff’s deputies and Marion police officers tried to stop the driver, later identified as Boyd, she led them on a pursuit back into the Pilot parking lot and out and onto Sugar Hill Road into Rutherford County. They were then joined by officers with Lake Lure Police Department.
Boyd turned into a residential driveway in Rutherford and rammed into McPeters’s patrol vehicle twice before stopping. She refused to exit the Jeep, so officers entered and took her into custody.
