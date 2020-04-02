A woman found slumped over in a car in a Dollar General parking faces a drug charge, authorities said Thursday.
Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Rita Wilson Maxwell, 58, address listed as Cove Road in Marion, with possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, March 3, Madden responded to Dollar General, on Sugar Hill Road, in reference to a suspicious woman slumped over in a car in the parking lot. Deputies arrived to find Maxwell in the automobile.
A subsequent search of the suspect and her belongings revealed 13.5 dosage units of Diazepam and some drug paraphernalia
Maxwell got a $500 bond.
