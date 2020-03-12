13 Linda Susan Hendrix .jpg

Linda Susan Hendrix

A woman in jail faces additional charges for flooding a cell block, authorities said Thursday

Detective Van Williams of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Linda Susan Hendrix, 58, address listed as Hicks Chapel Loop in Marion, with interfering with a jail or prison fire system and injury to personal property.

Hendrix was booked into jail on Monday, Feb. 24 for a probation violation. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, the fire alarm was activated at the Sheriff’s Office and showed that the sprinkler system had been set off in Hendrix’s cell.

Further investigation revealed that Hendrix had been tapping on the sprinkler head, which set it off and flooded that area of the cell block.

Hendrix got a $16,000 bond.

