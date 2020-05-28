A man stopped for riding a moped with no tag faces a drug charge.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Brian Keith Breech, 47, address listed as Ned McGimsey Road in Nebo, with possession of methamphetamine.
On the afternoon of Tuesday, Jan. 21, Watson stopped a moped at the intersection of Rolands Chapel Road and John Swafford Road in Nebo because the vehicle was not displaying a tag.
Watson searched the driver, identified as Breech, and located 3.72 grams of methamphetamine.
After further investigation, the charge was recently filed against Breech
Breech got a written promise to appear in court.
