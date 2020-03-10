A man has been charged after pulling a straight razor during a family quarrel, authorities said Tuesday.
Deputy Ryan Lambert of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged James Jeffrey Rumfelt, 50, address listed as Vein Mountain Road in Nebo, with assault with a deadly weapon.
On Sept. 11, 2019, deputies responded to a domestic dispute between Rumfelt and family members on Vein Mountain Road.
At one point, Rumfelt pulled a straight razor on one of the victims.
The suspect was hospitalized after the incident and recently taken into custody on the outstanding assault charge.
Rumfelt got a written promise to appear in court.
