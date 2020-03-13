A Nebo felon faces a weapons charge after allegedly stealing a gun from a residence.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Landon Dale Foster, 28, address listed as Sherwood Forest Drive in Nebo, with larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Marvin Branch II reported on Dec. 18, 2019, that someone stole a Kel-Tec SUB 2000 firearm from his residence on U.S. 70 East in Nebo.
Foster had been at Branch’s house that day, and a subsequent investigation led to him.
Foster got a $3,100 bond.
