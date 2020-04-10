One person is in custody and authorities are searching for two others after a home invasion in East Marion on Thursday, the Marion Police Department said.
Officers responded to 374 Seagle Street after a report of a home invasion.
Investigators determined that three suspects entered the home, which was occupied at the time.
A fight ensued between the suspects and the residents. One of the suspects, Lawrence Wade Taylor, 36 of Asheville, was detained by residents. The other two suspects left in a vehicle, which was later discovered abandoned.
Police charged Taylor with one count of burglary and he was held in the McDowell County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.
This investigation is still ongoing, and investigators are asking for the public's assistance with any information that can be provided on this incident. Text TIP MARIONPD followed by your message, to 888777 or call 652-3231.
“We would like to thank the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for their assistance with, and during this incident,” the Police Department said in a news release.
A booking photo of Taylor was not available.
