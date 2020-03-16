Two people face charges following a probation search, authorities said Monday.
Deputy T.J. Madden of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Samantha Elaine Effler, 18, address listed as Kilgore Drive in Marion, with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Madden also charged Tony Esmer Collins III, 20, address listed as Afternoon Drive in Marion, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
On the morning of Saturday, Feb. 22, Madden assisted state probation and parole officers with a search of Effler’s home on Kilgore Drive.
They found Collins, who is a felon on probation, with a handgun and paraphernalia on his person. They located a box of drug paraphernalia inside the residence and 1.23 gram of meth on Effler’s person.
Effler got a $5,000 bond and Collins got a $10,000 bond.
