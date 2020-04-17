A man faces larceny charges after reportedly stealing items from a property north of Marion.
Detective Jesse Hicks of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Richard Todd Edwards, 42, address listed as Sean Drive in Spruce Pine, with larceny and second-degree trespassing.
On Saturday, Feb. 22, Trent Dyar, of Inman, S.C., reported that someone went onto his property on N.C. 226A in Marion and stole four axes, a pallet hammer and two camera memory cards.
Edwards was caught on camera stealing the items. Some of the property was recovered.
A photo of Edwards is not available.
Edwards got a written promise to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.