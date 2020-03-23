A man driving a truck with a fictitious plate faces drug charges after a traffic stop, authorities said Monday.
Detective Robert Watson of the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Levi Eddie McHone, 31, address listed as McHone Drive in Old Fort, with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
At 10:51 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26, Watson was on U.S. 70 East in Nebo and spotted a Ford Ranger truck with a fictitious license plate. McHone was driving with a suspended license.
A subsequent search of the truck turned up a gram of methamphetamine, 2 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
McHone got a $5,500 bond.
